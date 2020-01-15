Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

Aisling Brennan
14th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, had his solicitor Vince Boss enter the guilty plea on his behalf.

Blazley was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

A Sentencing Assessment Report has been requested ahead of his next appearance at Lismore Local Court on February 24.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district snapchat
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What happened to my son?’: Broken dad fights for answers

        premium_icon ‘What happened to my son?’: Broken dad fights for answers

        News ‘I want to know what happened to my son... I would hate to see someone else go through this.’

        ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        premium_icon ‘You’d better hurry’: Get your Super Rugby tickets

        News WITH just two days before the Queensland Reds take to the field against the...

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        Community meeting for Captain Creek

        News A meeting will be held to discuss the formation of a new rural fire brigade for the...

        First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        premium_icon First cruise ship of the year sets sail

        News The first ship of just three booked in so far for 2020 is due to dock in Gladstone...