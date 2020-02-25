Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

More Stories

Show More
court crime lismore local court northern rivers crime obstruction of justice richmond police district snapchat social media
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC raises $3800 for seafarers in need

        premium_icon GPC raises $3800 for seafarers in need

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation’s maintenance department last year raised about $3800 which has been used to create a “free” shop at the Gladstone Seafarers Centre for...

        ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        premium_icon ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        News Victims include two brothers aged six and 10

        Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        premium_icon Butcher hits back after travel accusations

        News TENSIONS were at boiling point in State Parliament last week when Member for...