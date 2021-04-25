Menu
Crime

‘F---, I’m high’: Gladstone drug offender avoids prison time

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
25th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A repeat drug offender, who was on probation for similar offending, stashed his cone pieces in a pencil case.

Peter James Charlton, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Tania Griffiths said police executed search warrant at Charlton’s residence on December 30, 2020.

He said police from Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch attended the address about 2pm and detained Charlton for a search.

Ms Griffiths said Charlton declared numerous items at the start of the search, including four separate amounts of cannabis, which totalled 12.4 grams.

Police also located two bongs, one clear and the second homemade from a Gatorade bottle that had a rubber house and cone piece attached, which had been used to smoke cannabis.

Also located was a red metal pipe with a cone piece that had been used to smoke cannabis.

Police further located a large amount of property in Charlton’s front room suspected of being used in connection with drug offences.

The property included, one black pencil case used to hold four cone pieces and one ceramic jar with the words “F--- I’m High” emblazoned on the outside that contained cannabis.

Ms Griffiths said Charlton had been afforded the opportunity of probation orders twice and he was on a probation order for drug offending at the time.

Mr Muirhead convicted and fined Charlton $1600 and recorded convictions against him.

