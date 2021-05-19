Menu
Brisbane schoolboys post 'inappropriate social media posts' (9 News)
Education

‘F***, duck, hit and quit’: Vulgar school TikTok revealed

by Staff writers
19th May 2021 6:19 AM
The lyrics of a controversial TikTok featuring students from Villanova College can be revealed for the first time.

The College confirmed on Monday afternoon that it was investigating the footage, which has outrage the school community for the "offensive and extremely misogynistic" lyrics it features.

Vision from the controversial TikTok involving students from Villanova College.
The TikTok, which involves several students in Villanova College uniform 'miming' to the sound of a viral TikTok, outraged the community when it was reported to the school.

In a statement, the College said it was taking the matter seriously, and dealing with it 'as a priority'.

"The college is aware of inappropriate social media posts involving a small number of students," principal Mark Stower said.

"The actions of a small number of students do not reflect the college's values or our teachings."

 

Villanova College confirmed it was investigating the controversial TikTok. Picture: Brian Bennion
The sound, dubbed from TikTok account @makglass20 was originally created by @smithasog and uploaded to TikTok in July 2019.

 

TIKTOK LYRICS


Person 1: That girl's hot, but she's low-key crazy, so if I were you I'd hit it and quit it.

Person 2: You talking C** and go?

Person 3: Oh, he's talking shoot and scoot!

Person 4: ayy eja****** and evacuate!

Person 5: F*** and duck, my guy!

Person 6: Breed and proceed.

Person 6: Shoot your goo and say 'adieu'.

Person 7: Blow your load and hit the road!

 

The school is aware of the incident and has contacted the families of the students involved.

Originally published as 'F***, duck, hit and quit': Vulgar private school TikTok revealed

