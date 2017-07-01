24°
News

Eyewitness account: A not-so-average day in the courtroom

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Jul 2017 4:13 AM
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017.
Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE accused man sitting in the dock at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday, Peter James Pearson, appeared calm and collected.

Enclosed by glass walls, the 31-year-old was awaiting a ruling by the magistrate on whether he would receive bail on 20 charges yesterday.

The courtroom was quiet as Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho read out facts of the offending and information needed before considering bail.

In front of me sat the accused man's defence lawyer, Matthew Heelan, and police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens.

Next to me in the gallery sat another lawyer, watching the proceedings.

We all turned our attention towards the dock at the sound of the glass being banged upon.

All of a sudden the man had gone from sitting quietly to hanging halfway up the wall of the dock, using his arms to pull himself up over the walls, with his feet pressed up against the glass.

He jumped and landed outside the dock, but in about a second, Sgt Stevens was up and trying to restrain the man.

Another officer, who had brought the man into the dock, ran over to help.

But his will to escape showed in his efforts to break free of the officers' grasps, and he slowly inched to the courtroom door.

Both lawyers in the courtroom had moved to the other side of the room towards the nearest exit.

I turned to Ms Ho, who was also standing near the door closest to her desk.

She told everyone to

clear the room and opened the door.

I was closer to the struggle and closer to the main entrance of the courtroom, and in a brief moment of not knowing what to do, I paused.

But not for long, as Ms Ho called out to me "leave".

Running out into the empty main foyer of the courthouse, it was clear no one knew what was happening inside, and again for a brief moment I paused.

We all heard loud bangs and noises from inside the room as the struggle ensued.

About eight officers ran to help restrain of the man.

Officers pulled him back into the courtroom, and presumably back to the watch-house.

When the situation had calmed, the bail application for the man continued in his absence.

Bail was refused and there were no further submissions or arguments from either party.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

MACHETE CASE: Accused man jumps court barrier in escape bid

MACHETE CASE: Accused man jumps court barrier in escape bid

He climbed the walls of the glass dock and jumped over during the court hearing - but officers sprung to action quickly in an effort to restrain him.

UPDATE: Excavator lifted out of trench

An excavator has been driven a little close to the edge

An excavator was driven a little close to the edge this afternoon.

Gladstone's average rate costs revealed as new budget looms

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett. Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, officially opens the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.

Here's what you're paying in rates right now.

Emergency repairs to divert traffic at Hobble Creek Bridge

The old bridge over Hobble Creek between Lowmead and the Bruce Highway.

Road works starting Monday will divert traffic on John Clifford Way

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRCUTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Renovated 2 Storey Unit- Providing Carefree Living

Unit 30/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

First Home Buyers or down sizers you simply have to view this beautifully presented unit! With modern renovations throughout, all you have to do is unpack your...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $179,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

DON&#39;T DISMISS THIS EST. TOWNHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN BARNEY POINT...REALISTIC SELLER WANTS RESULTS...MAKE NO MISTAKE WE ARE SELLING!!!

5/57 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $185,000

Located 300m from Barney Beach, this impressive contemporary designed townhouse is perfect for a young couple or retiree looking for a lifestyle change. The...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 AUCTION

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

Number of homes sold doubles in one month.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!