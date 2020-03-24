Menu
MINING: Almost half a million dollars was spent by the State Government on mine safety reports.
Politics

Eye-watering cost of mine reports to Qld taxpayers

Melanie Whiting
24th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
ALMOST $500,000 was spent by the State Government on mine safety reports after a spate of deaths in the Queensland resources sector.

A parliamentary document stated the Brady review had a price tag of $337,121 excluding GST.

On top of this, two ­independent expert assessments of legislative frameworks undertaken by the University of Queensland cost $63,400 for the Coal Mining Safety and Health Committee and $79,200 for the Mining and Quarrying Safety and Health Committee.

The information was ­revealed by Mines Minister Anthony Lynham after it was requested by Callide MP Colin Boyce.

The Brady review, ordered by the government following recent mine deaths, explored every fatal incident at the state’s mines and quarries over the past 20 years.

It found a large number of deaths were because a worker was in a preventable situation they were inadequately trained for, with the controls meant to protect them being ineffective, unenforced or absent and with no or inadequate supervision.

Dr Lynham said other costs associated with producing and facilitating the reports – such as preparing and printing the reports for publication and tabling in Parliament – were absorbed in the operating budgets of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy or the Commissioner for Mine Safety and Health.

brady review mine deaths minister anthony lynham qldpol
Mackay Daily Mercury

