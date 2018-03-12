'Eye-opening': Huge turnout to inspirational event

INSPIRING: Guest speaker Dr Emelia Dauway at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day Breakfast.

INSPIRING: Guest speaker Dr Emelia Dauway at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Day Breakfast. Matt Taylor GLA110318WDAY

THE experienced doctor who performs breast reconstruction surgeries in Gladstone was once the only female and African-American female working at a hospital in the United States.

Dr Emilia Dauway shared her personal story and experiences as a woman excelling in a male-dominated field at the Zonta Club of Gladstone's International Women's Breakfast.

Originally from Los Angeles, MsDauway moved to Gladstone three years ago and shares her home with her two dogs, Taj and Langston.

"I remember one of my glass ceiling moments was being the only female and the only African-American female working in a hospital in the US."

"It was an eye-opening experience."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Dauway told the more than 200-strong audience of women they had plenty of reasons to feel good about themselves.

"This is my first time living overseas. I've lived in nine different US states so I find I'm learning a lot of new experiences here," she said.

"I've trained in cancer surgery and I have started doing breast reconstruction in Gladstone and helping women restore their bodies and seeing them feel good about it."

Hosted by Gladstone women's charity Zonta club, event organiser Karen Marsh said it was a spectacular turn-out for Gladstone.

Ms Marsh said all the money raised is going towards women with breast cancer and struggling third world women.

"The Zonta club does work for women not just locally but also internationally and the money will go to making breast pads for women with breast cancer as well as making birthing kits to send to women in third world countries," she said.