'Eye opener': O'Dowd returns from southeast Asia delegation

WHILE his colleagues were discussing the best way forward for the Liberal National Party, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd was visiting poverty-striken southeast Asian cities.

For the past two weeks Mr O'Dowd has visited Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore inspecting how Australian aid is spent.

Having recently finished studies on Indonesian and Australian trade, Mr O'Dowd was chosen as one of four politicians on the two-week delegation.

"It plays a bit on your mind ... that these people are so much worse off than you," he said.

"How they can keep a smile on their faces is really amazing, I suppose that's just all they know."

Mr O'Dowd will help prepare a report on how Australian aid is spent.

The Australian Government has helped fund building schools in Indonesia and constructing new water infrastructure, which were visited during the trip.

"It's a real eye-opener when you go into the heart of these villages ... There's no water, there's no sanitation and the river systems are clogged with pollution," Mr O'Dowd said.

Mr O'Dowd said Australian aid funds international projects, rather than in lump sum payments.

"That way you can really see what the benefit is," he said.

Meanwhile, his Liberal National Party counterparts were involved in the annual LNP conference last week.