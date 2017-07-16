25°
News

'Eye opener': O'Dowd returns from southeast Asia delegation

Tegan Annett
| 16th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.
Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA300117KEN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE his colleagues were discussing the best way forward for the Liberal National Party, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd was visiting poverty-striken southeast Asian cities.

For the past two weeks Mr O'Dowd has visited Indonesia, Myanmar and Singapore inspecting how Australian aid is spent.

Having recently finished studies on Indonesian and Australian trade, Mr O'Dowd was chosen as one of four politicians on the two-week delegation.

"It plays a bit on your mind ... that these people are so much worse off than you," he said.

"How they can keep a smile on their faces is really amazing, I suppose that's just all they know."

Mr O'Dowd will help prepare a report on how Australian aid is spent.

MORE |

>> Fatal stabbing victim remembered as 'adored father'

>> Gladstone pollie spends hours piecing together donated ping pong table

The Australian Government has helped fund building schools in Indonesia and constructing new water infrastructure, which were visited during the trip.

"It's a real eye-opener when you go into the heart of these villages ... There's no water, there's no sanitation and the river systems are clogged with pollution," Mr O'Dowd said.

Mr O'Dowd said Australian aid funds international projects, rather than in lump sum payments.

"That way you can really see what the benefit is," he said.

Meanwhile, his Liberal National Party counterparts were involved in the annual LNP conference last week.

Gladstone Observer
Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' Toolooa St home

Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' Toolooa St home

One of the men leaned over the victim, holding the axe ... It will be alleged the man repeatedly brought down the weapon on the victim's body.

Fatal stabbing victim remembered as 'adored father'

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer.

Andrew Vesey-Brown will be farewelled by loved ones on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Gladstone's talented singers put on inspiring show

IN SYNC: Deborah Conway and Clare Bowditch combine for the Songs That Made Me concert.

Songs that Made Me finale on Saturday.

Top 11 places to watch the sunset in Gladstone

Rose McLeod got the timing right for this photo of Tannum Sands beach.

Grab your camera and get out of the house - escape to these places

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

What's on the small screen this week

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens, kids put their talents on show in a new family program and Claire van der Boom stars in the medical drama Pulse.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

Adelaide duo bring the blues to Agnes Water

Musical duo - Lily and the Drum: John Yacka and Lily Higgins.

Tavern to host musical duo Lily and the Drum next month.

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

CREATE YOUR OWN DREAM HOME!!

4 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

BLANK CANVAS.An excellent opportunity awaits for the new owner to put their own stamp on this traditional high set family home, situated on a 651m2 gently sloping...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 Beach Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

TIRED OF PAYING RENT? LOOK NO FURTHER!

62 Dixon Drive, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This is the first time this home has been offered to the market with only one owner. This three bedroom, brick veneer home is situated at 62 Dixon Drive, Telina in...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!