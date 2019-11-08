Eye on the prize for winners

The team at UHY Haines Norton Gladstone has won the Standout Business Over the Past 10 Years and staff member Renee Ballinger won Young Business Leader award at the Best in Business 2019.

“NEVER take your eye off the ball.” That’s the advice UHY Haines Norton director Tina Zawila gives to her clients and those within her business.

And after taking home two awards from the 2019 Best in Business Awards, there must be something in that advice.

The chartered accountants won the Standout Business Over the Past 10 Years and staff member Renee Ballinger won Young Business Leader at the awards presented by The Observer.

“We were just delighted and honoured,” Mrs Zawila said.

“We know being business advisers ourselves it can be challenging to be in business and stand the test of time.”

UHY Haines Norton, formerly Southertons, has operated in Gladstone for more than 40 years. The firm prides itself on having an experienced staff with 12 employees.

Mrs Zawila said there were a number of reasons for the business’s success.

“Never take your eye off the ball,” she said.

“You’ve got to be on top of your numbers – it is so vitally important that you are familiar with your profitbality.

“The main thing we think, the secret is we have a great team.”

Charted accountant Renee Ballinger said it was an honour to receive the Young Business Leader award.

“I didn’t really expect to come out on top,” Mrs Ballinger said.

She believed it was building connections with clients that led to the award.

“It’s one of the best feelings when the clients have put in the hard work and are now meeting their goals and seeing the benefits, knowing their hard work paid off.”