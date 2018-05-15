Eye CATching paintings a big hit on Blain Drive

ROBERTA Spencer works as a trades assistant at The CAT Rental Store in Blain Drive.

It's her job to keep everything in the yard ship shape.

Then to her surprise last November, her manager Stephen Bell asked her to paint a smiley face on one of the dozer blades in front of the yard.

"I have no idea why he wanted me to do it, but I think he just expected me to put a couple of dots for eyes and a curve for the smile on the D6," she said.

"I'm a bit arty, but I've never spray painted anything before."

What she produced was a eye-catching work of art.

"I did a big yellow face with a thumbs up and RUOK next to it," she said.

Since then Roberta has gone on to spray paint more masterpieces on various machinery.

"Any time we have a dozer or compactor up the front I just paint something relevant on it," she said.

There's a lot of traffic along Blain Drive, but I haven't caused an accident yet.

"So far I've done a Bee Safe bumble bee, a tribute to the Anzacs, a Cowboys design and this week a State of Origin tribute," she said.

By happy coincidence the dozer with the Cowboys logo on it was shipped to Townsville last week.

"I reckon they won't want to use that blade up there now," she said.

Although she says being able to paint her creations is a labour of love, but she remained tight-lipped about what her next masterpiece will be.

"Well, I'm hoping the State of Origin machine stays put for the whole three games," Roberta said.

"But I'm taking requests, I'm practically famous now I've made The Observer."