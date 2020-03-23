Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Several Gladstone businesses have announced they will close down in response to new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Several Gladstone businesses have announced they will close down in response to new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
News

‘Extremely tough’: Jobs lost, clubs and eateries close

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOBS have been lost and long-running popular businesses in Gladstone have closed down as the region responds to strict new measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from midday today there would be widespread closures to gyms, indoor sport facilities, pubs and nightclubs, and for restaurants and cafes to operate as takeaway only.

This morning dozens of people were lined up outside the Centrelink Gladstone office.

Meanwhile the myGov website has crashed.

Several Gladstone businesses have announced closures.

The iconic Yaralla Sports Club, which was formed in 1966, announced this morning the club, golf club and Yaralla Fitness Centre would close at midday.

"Yaralla Sports Club has contributed millions of dollars towards community, sporting and social events since its inception 54 years ago and stands proud of its achievements as a community-owned not-for-profit," it said on Facebook.

The closure will impact all services and facilities, and it has been forced to stand down employees with "no certain future".

Lightbox Espresso and Winebar will also temporarily close.

Owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino said it was an "extremely tough" decision.

"The health and safety of our team, suppliers and guests is our highest priority," they said on Facebook.

"It's important now we all do our bit to flatten the curve.

"We want to reassure you all that we will get through this and we'll have our wonderful team with us once we get to the other side.

"Let's now look out for one another through this challenging time.

"Support the vulnerable, support the anxious, now more than ever."

More Stories

coronavirusgladstone covid-19 gladstone businesses
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock NRL scenario: Shift comp to country Queensland

        premium_icon Shock NRL scenario: Shift comp to country Queensland

        Rugby League The NRL will explore relocating the entire competition to Queensland in a last-ditch bid to save the game from a $500 million wipe out and extinction.

        IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 23.

        Candidates reveal: How to boost city’s economy

        premium_icon Candidates reveal: How to boost city’s economy

        News CAMPAIGNS for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections are heating up with...

        COVID-19: Council calls special meeting as election looms

        premium_icon COVID-19: Council calls special meeting as election looms

        News Gladstone Regional Council to investigate COVID-19 support package.