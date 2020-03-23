‘Extremely tough’: Jobs lost, clubs and eateries close

Several Gladstone businesses have announced they will close down in response to new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

JOBS have been lost and long-running popular businesses in Gladstone have closed down as the region responds to strict new measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from midday today there would be widespread closures to gyms, indoor sport facilities, pubs and nightclubs, and for restaurants and cafes to operate as takeaway only.

This morning dozens of people were lined up outside the Centrelink Gladstone office.

Meanwhile the myGov website has crashed.

The iconic Yaralla Sports Club, which was formed in 1966, announced this morning the club, golf club and Yaralla Fitness Centre would close at midday.

"Yaralla Sports Club has contributed millions of dollars towards community, sporting and social events since its inception 54 years ago and stands proud of its achievements as a community-owned not-for-profit," it said on Facebook.

The closure will impact all services and facilities, and it has been forced to stand down employees with "no certain future".

Lightbox Espresso and Winebar will also temporarily close.

Owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino said it was an "extremely tough" decision.

"The health and safety of our team, suppliers and guests is our highest priority," they said on Facebook.

"It's important now we all do our bit to flatten the curve.

"We want to reassure you all that we will get through this and we'll have our wonderful team with us once we get to the other side.

"Let's now look out for one another through this challenging time.

"Support the vulnerable, support the anxious, now more than ever."