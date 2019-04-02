'Extremely proud': Jumping hurdles all the way to Abu Dhabi

SETTING STANDARDS: Equestrian Shelby Davis-Hill recently returned from the Special Olympics World Games with a silver medal.

EQUESTRIAN Shelby Davis-Hill recently returned from the Special Olympics World Games 2019 and is sporting proof of her hard work.

Ms Davis-Hill returned from the Abu Dhabi event with a silver medal in dressage, fourth place in trail and fifth place in English equitation.

The 19-year-old said she was excited to bring home a silver medal for her favourite event and had an overall "amazing experience".

"I enjoyed riding the different horses over there and the experience of going overseas," Ms Davis-Hill said.

"I did a lot of training (before) and really hard training as well.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me."

Ms Davis-Hill's success is ongoing.

At last year's National Special Olympics in Adelaide she achieved one gold and three bronze medals.

As a baby, she was diagnosed with genetic disorder incontinentia pigmenti, which affects the body's neurological make-up.

Mother Sondra Davis-Hill said her daughter started riding at age two and the sport improved her walking ability and muscle strength.

"We are extremely proud of her," she said.

Mrs Davis-Hill said her daughter would now start training once again in preparation for the next World Games event being held in Germany in four years.

"It will continue on now until we begin the new cycle," she said.

"There's a competition in the Sunshine Coast in May so she'll be heading down to that."

Special Olympics World Games assistant head of delegation for Team Australia Debbie Knust said Ms Davis-Hill took many steps to qualify for the chance to compete on a world stage, first proving her skills in the state and national games.

"From the national games she would have had to win a gold medal to have the opportunity to be selected," Ms Knust said.

"All the gold medallists from equestrian would have gone in and a random selection would have happened.

"Shelby did very well."

Ms Knust is a Gladstone resident and started Special Olympics in Gladstone after moving from Brisbane about a decade ago.

She said her recent trip to Abu Dhabi with Team Australia was simply "unbelievable".