‘EXTREMELY LUCKY’: Paramedic shares detail of dingo incident

Queensland Ambulance Service, Fraser Island Paramedic Lee has revealed information behind the latest reported dingo incident.

Crews, including the LifeFlight rescue helicopter were tasked to reports a child had been bitten around 7.30am.

Paramedic Lee said this morning he was dispatched to an incident involving a two-year-old male who had been "attacked and bitten by a dingo" in the Orchid Beach township area.

He said apparently the child had managed to get out of the house the family was staying at, while other members of the family were in the house asleep.

Paramedic Lee said when going for a wander outside the child was "approached by one of the dingoes".

"The young lad had sustained bite marks and puncture wounds to his left leg, left arm, base of neck, shoulder and a laceration to the base of his head at the back," he said.

"None of these wounds were life-threatening, but some of them were quite deep puncture marks."

He said this child was "extremely lucky to not sustain worse injuries" as it was believed to be a single dingo and not a pack.

"The main message is to be fully aware, keep an eye on your children, make sure that you're always within arms reach of your children in open areas on Fraser Island and if dingoes are nearby, for the fact is that dingoes will do what dingoes do and always go for the small, weaker ones," he said.

Paramedic Lee believes it may have been neighbours in nearby houses who heard the commotion and "dealt" with that part of the incident.

The child was flown to Bundaberg Hospital by LifeFlight.

QPWS rangers are investigating a dingo (also known as wongari) attack on a young child on K'gari (Fraser Island) this morning.

Rangers were advised early this morning are now interviewing witnesses.

According to a statement from the Department of Environment and Science, the attack took place in Orchid Beach, a residential area of K'gari, and not in a camping area.

"At this stage it is not known if the dingo has presented with problem behaviour in the past," the statement read.

"Any decisions about the management of the dingo will be made once a positive identification is confirmed and in collaboration with key stakeholders, including Butchulla traditional owners.

"People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the animals as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

"Dingoes that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food."



Visitors to Fraser Island are reminded to be dingo safe at all times:

Walk in groups;

Camp in fenced areas where possible;

Do not run. Running or jogging can trigger a negative dingo interaction;

Never feed dingoes;

Never store food or food containers in tents; and

Secure all rubbish, fish and bait.

Young children must be kept within arm's reach at all times