Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

Jacobbe McBride
27th Aug 2020 1:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WAR of words has erupted between Gladstone’s Mayor and the Gladstone Area Water Board CEO after a disagreement regarding the freezing of consumption charges.

Following the consideration of GAWB’s water pricing options during Council’s general meeting on August 4, the decision was made to reject both of GAWB’s offers.

It did so because the Lake Awoonga Scheme water pricing did not align with the freeze which council sought.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council sought the freeze due to COVID-19’s impact on the community.

“Council prepared the 2020/21 Budget during extraordinary and challenging times and delivered a budget that resulted in rural, residential, commercial and light industrial land categories not paying more in general rates or service charges than they did the previous financial year,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council lobbied in the best interest of Lake Awoonga Scheme ratepayers however setting water consumption pricing is not within council’s control.”

Cr Burnett said he was extremely disappointed GAWB did not accept GRC’s recommendation to freeze water consumption charges for the 2020/21 financial year.

“All options presented to GRC by GAWB would have resulted in ratepayers connected to the scheme paying a future increase in water consumption charges,” he said.

Darren Barlow, CEO of GAWB, said his organisation was disappointed GRC did not take up its financial support packages, which would have provided it with financial relief.

“GAWB took COVID-19 pressures into account and offered additional financial relief to Gladstone Regional Council in the form of two possible financial support packages,” he said. “Both packages included an incremental price increase that was well below the final outcome … and represented almost $2 million in possible cost savings for GRC.”

Mr Barlow said this was in addition to the Queensland Government’s $300 million household relief package which gave Queensland households $200 off their utility bills.

“Unfortunately, as council did not accept either of these offers, GAWB is now implementing the bulk water prices recommended by the QCA,” he said.

GRC said it maintained its commitment to freezing water availability and consumption charges in the 2020/21 financial year for council-controlled water schemes.

gladstone area water board gladstone industry gladstone regional council industry dispute mayor matt burnett water costs
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

        Premium Content Heart surgery blamed for DVO breach

        Crime The man said the victim had asked for him to look after her despite the order in place.

        • 27th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        New cars for Gladstone dealership after COVID-19 delays

        Premium Content New cars for Gladstone dealership after COVID-19 delays

        Motoring ‘COVID-19 slowed the release of new vehicles however things are now returning to...

        ‘No hero’: Mum shuns tag after rescuing drowning boy

        Premium Content ‘No hero’: Mum shuns tag after rescuing drowning boy

        News Mum who saved drowning boy does not want to be portrayed as a hero.

        Date set for Gladstone campgrounds to reopen

        Premium Content Date set for Gladstone campgrounds to reopen

        Lifestyle Free campgrounds without shared amenities don’t have to operate under COVID safe...