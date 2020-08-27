‘Extremely disappointed’: Tension over water charge dispute

A WAR of words has erupted between Gladstone’s Mayor and the Gladstone Area Water Board CEO after a disagreement regarding the freezing of consumption charges.

Following the consideration of GAWB’s water pricing options during Council’s general meeting on August 4, the decision was made to reject both of GAWB’s offers.

It did so because the Lake Awoonga Scheme water pricing did not align with the freeze which council sought.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council sought the freeze due to COVID-19’s impact on the community.

“Council prepared the 2020/21 Budget during extraordinary and challenging times and delivered a budget that resulted in rural, residential, commercial and light industrial land categories not paying more in general rates or service charges than they did the previous financial year,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council lobbied in the best interest of Lake Awoonga Scheme ratepayers however setting water consumption pricing is not within council’s control.”

Cr Burnett said he was extremely disappointed GAWB did not accept GRC’s recommendation to freeze water consumption charges for the 2020/21 financial year.

“All options presented to GRC by GAWB would have resulted in ratepayers connected to the scheme paying a future increase in water consumption charges,” he said.

Darren Barlow, CEO of GAWB, said his organisation was disappointed GRC did not take up its financial support packages, which would have provided it with financial relief.

“GAWB took COVID-19 pressures into account and offered additional financial relief to Gladstone Regional Council in the form of two possible financial support packages,” he said. “Both packages included an incremental price increase that was well below the final outcome … and represented almost $2 million in possible cost savings for GRC.”

Mr Barlow said this was in addition to the Queensland Government’s $300 million household relief package which gave Queensland households $200 off their utility bills.

“Unfortunately, as council did not accept either of these offers, GAWB is now implementing the bulk water prices recommended by the QCA,” he said.

GRC said it maintained its commitment to freezing water availability and consumption charges in the 2020/21 financial year for council-controlled water schemes.