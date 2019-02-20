'Extremely dangerous': Residents warned stay away from surf

BOATIES and swimmers are being warned to stay away from the surf as extreme weather conditions, whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Oma, set in across the southern Queensland coast.

Strong winds and large swell are predicted to increase to severe gale force winds and damaging swell by the weekend.

Water Police Senior Sergeant David Edden said people should avoid any type of boating and water activities near surf-exposed areas for at least the next five days.

"The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for waters between Yeppoon and the Gold Coast with seas reaching extreme conditions over the coming days,” Senior Sergeant Edden said.

"We are expecting to see extremely dangerous conditions on the water and we are urging everyone to make smart decisions and stay safe.

"All boaties, fishers, surfers and swimmers should reconsider any plans which involve the surf over the coming days.

"It is also vital to check the security of your anchored vessel and ensure it is prepared for extreme winds and damaging swell.

"Those already on the water should ensure they are carrying the appropriate safety equipment and are wearing lifejackets.

"Remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.”

More information about weather warnings can be found on www.bom.gov.au.