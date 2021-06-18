Menu
Police issue amber alert for missing kid
News

‘Extreme emergency’: Boy abducted

by James Hall
18th Jun 2021 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:49 PM

An “extreme emergency” has been declared to help find a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted north west of Brisbane.

Police said the boy was picked up from the Woodford State School by a man known to him at 3.30pm on Friday and “may be at significant risk”.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue Woodford State School uniform and could now be in the Fortitude Valley area or central Brisbane.

The boy has been missing since 3.30pm.
Police say this man picked the child up from the school.
The man who allegedly abducted the 10-year-old is described as caucasian, 178cm tall, medium build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with life threatening information about this incident is urged to call triple-0. To provide other information, call 131 564.

