Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum curator Cameron Curd will be joined by Mayor Matt Burnett and other guests at the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Presentation on Friday at 6pm.
Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum curator Cameron Curd will be joined by Mayor Matt Burnett and other guests at the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Presentation on Friday at 6pm.
Art & Theatre

‘Extraordinary’: Sister city art presentation to go ahead

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th May 2021 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sister cities Gladstone and Saiki, Japan, will begin the exchange of photographs at an annual event on Friday, and you are invited to attend.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum has invited the public to attend the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Presentation on May 21.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett will be joined by Wendy Marsh (president of the Gladstone

Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee), Cameron Curd (manager and curator of GRAGM) and other guests at the presentation night, commencing from 6pm at GRAGM.

Gladstone councillor Glenn Churchill said the presentation night would celebrate the extraordinary photography on display, presentation of certificates to selected photographers and an informative curator’s talk.

“Cameron Curd will present a curator’s talk focused on selected exhibitions on display – 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange and WOMEN: A Century of Change, which is on tour from National Geographic,” Cr Churchill said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Following the curator’s talk, 30 selected images from the 2021 Intercity Images exhibition will be announced and certificates presented to photographers.

“These images will be toured to Saiki, our Sister City in Japan later this year.”

This event is free, however, bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 4976 6766 or emailing gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au. Please RSVP by 5pm on Thursday, May 20.

The annual Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange is a Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee initiative, supported by Gladstone Regional Council.

More Gladstone Regional Council news:

Gladstone Regional Council unveils new 5-year plan

Plan to combat invasive plant species across region

MP: Inland Rail could be built to Gladstone in 2-3 years

cameron curd gladstone councillor glenn churchill gladstone mayor matt burnett gladstone regional art gallery and museum photography
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby hospitalised after two metre fall off veranda

        Premium Content Baby hospitalised after two metre fall off veranda

        News It was reported the nine-month-old had difficulty breathing after crawling out of a cat door and falling two metres off a veranda.

        MP rubbishes Callide Dam gate removal plans

        Premium Content MP rubbishes Callide Dam gate removal plans

        News “The removal of these gates will reduce the storage capacity of this essential...

        Gladstone Regional Council unveils new 5-year plan

        Premium Content Gladstone Regional Council unveils new 5-year plan

        Council News “The current plan was not reflective of the current economic climate in Gladstone.”...