‘Extraordinary’: Sister city art presentation to go ahead

Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum curator Cameron Curd will be joined by Mayor Matt Burnett and other guests at the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Presentation on Friday at 6pm.

Sister cities Gladstone and Saiki, Japan, will begin the exchange of photographs at an annual event on Friday, and you are invited to attend.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum has invited the public to attend the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Presentation on May 21.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett will be joined by Wendy Marsh (president of the Gladstone

Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee), Cameron Curd (manager and curator of GRAGM) and other guests at the presentation night, commencing from 6pm at GRAGM.

Gladstone councillor Glenn Churchill said the presentation night would celebrate the extraordinary photography on display, presentation of certificates to selected photographers and an informative curator’s talk.

“Cameron Curd will present a curator’s talk focused on selected exhibitions on display – 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange and WOMEN: A Century of Change, which is on tour from National Geographic,” Cr Churchill said.

“Following the curator’s talk, 30 selected images from the 2021 Intercity Images exhibition will be announced and certificates presented to photographers.

“These images will be toured to Saiki, our Sister City in Japan later this year.”

This event is free, however, bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 4976 6766 or emailing gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au. Please RSVP by 5pm on Thursday, May 20.

The annual Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange is a Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee initiative, supported by Gladstone Regional Council.

