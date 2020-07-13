‘Extraordinary loss’: Tributes for man killed in quad crash

Apprentice diesel fitter Tyler Pashen was killed in a quad bike roll over on Quaids Rd on Saturday. Picture: FACEBOOK

TWENTY-one-year old apprentice diesel fitter Tyler Pashen is being remembered as a quiet achiever with a love of the great outdoors after he was killed in a quad bike crash.

Mr Pashen, from Julatten, was riding with friends on the un-gazetted Quaid Rd that links the Wangetti and Mount Molloy townships when the quad bike left the road and rolled down an embankment on Saturday.

He was one of four people tragically killed in Far North crashes in just three days.

Mareeba police Acting Inspector Greg Giles said three people were on the vehicle at the time of the Quaid Rd crash.

Tyler Pashen is being remembered as a 'good kid'. Picture: FACEBOOK



"It appears, they have gone too close to the embankment and have gone down the embankment and hit a rock," he said.

It's understood the other two riders were taken to Mareeba Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Oakdare Holdings accountant Tayla Connolly said Mr Pashen began his career with the bulk haulage company in 2015 when he started a school-based apprenticeship.

"He started with us doing trades assistant work and then continued to work with us and moved into his apprenticeship as a heavy vehicle fitter, which he was due to complete in December, this year," she said.

"He was definitely into anything that had an engine."

Ms Connolly said Mr Pashen was an industrious employee who was mechanically a very switched-on member of the company's Mount Garnet team.

Oakdare Holdings staff have paid tribute to Mr Pashen, who worked for the company. Picture: FACEBOOK

"He was a very quiet achiever and very switched on in terms of his trade and was going to make an excellent tradesman one day," she said.

"This is an extraordinary loss on multiple levels for us. We are from Port Douglas and have seen Tyler grow up, from basically a baby and he was essentially part of the family and the furniture.

"He definitely will be truly missed by Oakdare and the Connolly family.

"He was a really good kid, he had a great heart and comes from a good family and he definitely didn't deserve the outcome that he got."

