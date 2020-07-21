‘Extraordinary event’: Former MP gears up for unique relay

A FORMER Gladstone MP is gearing up for her 17th Relay For Life, but this time it will be nothing like she’s experienced before.

Liz Cunningham has participated in every relay in Gladstone and this year she is excited to take part in the event’s first ever virtual one.

“I think this year’s Relay For Life will be an extraordinary event … it’ll be different but a lot of fun,” Mrs Cunningham said.

Mrs Cunningham said it was more important than ever that the Gladstone community got behind the cause.

“Those impacted by cancer need us to continue supporting them, as they are more vulnerable now than ever with the isolation caused by COVID-19,” she said.

“It has been a more difficult time for them during this pandemic … they haven’t been able to have their usual support systems close by, and a cancer experience would be extremely hard to go through without that.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan has thanked Mrs Cunningham for her dedication to the cause.

“Each year in Central Queensland, around 1300 people are diagnosed with cancer – these are people in the community we know,” Ms McMillan said.

“By joining Mrs Cunningham at Gladstone Relay For Life, you will give hope to all locals affected by cancer and help get one step closer to a cancer free future.”

Although the event is virtual, Mrs Cunningham said there was plenty of ways for people to interact with the community.

“I’m excited to see how teams format their walks, and how they come together for the event,” she said.

“We’ve never had a virtual Relay before, but for those that are hesitant to participate, there’s no need to be – it will still be the special event it always has been.”

The money raised from the relay will goes towards supporting people suffering from cancer.

Gladstone’s Relay For Life will be streamed on Facebook this Saturday from 3-7pm.

To register or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.