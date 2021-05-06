Detectives leave court after a magistrate granted an extradition order for a 31-year-old man arrested near Brisbane in relation to an alleged sexual assault on ANZAC Day.

A 31-year-old man will be extradited to New South Wales after he was arrested in Brisbane in relation to an alleged sexual assault on ANZAC Day.

Joe Noamua Tauiliili did not appear at Brisbane Arrest Court on Thursday when magistrate Robbie Davies granted the extradition order.

Mr Tauiliili will be taken to Sydney Central Local Court tomorrow to face six charges of aggravated sexual assault in company.

He did not apply for bail.

New South Wales police on Thursday morning said Mr Tauiliili was arrested at Amberley in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Police will allege Mr Tauiliili and two other men repeatedly sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman who they met at a pub in Sydney's north west.

The woman left the home and sought treatment at Blacktown Hospital before contacting police.

Brisbane Arrest Court on Thursday heard Mr Tauiliili did not wish to be brought into the courtroom.

"The defendant admits that he is the person in the warrant and does not detest the validity of the warrant at this stage," magistrate Robbie Davies said.

A 26-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested in New South Wales and each charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault in company.

Investigations are continuing.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Extradition over alleged Anzac Day sex assault