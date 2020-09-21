Menu
Extra resources have been called to a hazard reduction blaze at Euleilah to manage the blaze.
Extra resources needed to control hazard reduction burn

Rodney Stevens
rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Sep 2020 2:01 PM
ASSISTANCE has been called for to help manage a hazard reduction blaze at Euleilah, near Agnes Water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the planned burn at 38 Bischoffs Rd, Euleilah, was being contained but extra resources from a local brigade had been called for.

Queensland Rural Fire Service alerted nearby residents on its webpage at 1.31pm about the fire.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” Queensland Rural Fire Service said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.”

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

