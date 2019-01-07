EXTRA POWER: Refreshed Druitt back to Port City

GLADSTONE point guard Nathan Druitt has signed on with the Port City Power for next season.

Standing 183cm tall, he had a successful career as a junior with the team.

After some time away away from the game, Druitt is eager to return to competition.

"I have found the passion for the game again,” he said.

"I am extremely excited to be included in the Gladstone Port City Power Surge program.

"I am looking forward to putting in the hard work and making a positive impact, on both ends of the floor, to contribute to a successful season and future.”

Men's head coach Brady Walmsley said he was excited to have Druitt return to the Power.

"Nathan is a dynamo defender, a mature decision maker and a willing leader - all qualities which we needed to add in the off season,” he said.

"We are really excited that he wanted to return, as he has a number of intangible qualities that will sure up our back court depth and add to the competitive make up of our group.”

Walmsley also reiterated the focus of the junior program and how important it was , not only for the team, but the wider Gladstone basketball community.

"It validates the direction of program that we can attract a local of Nathan's ability back into the fold after time away from the game,” he said.

"The program needs to feature its locals more, but at the same time, also needs to assert itself as a major competitor in the league.

"We need our local players to be self-motivated, competitively geared and prepared to take advantage of the opportunities which present themselves.”

Other players who have also signed up include import players Taylor Young and Harold Ridgeway, backed up by local talent Jared Blanchard, Mitchell Knight and Dylan Owen.

Mark Zita