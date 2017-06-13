Extra classrooms, emergency department upgrade part of state budget

Money has been given to expand the RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

MONEY will be given for additional classrooms at Gladstone State High School in today's budget.

There will be $3.9 million for the new classrooms in 2017-18 out of a total spend of $5.6 million. Construction has already begun at the Dawson Rd school.

The emergency department at the Gladstone Hospital will be allocated $7.1 million in the budget. This will increase the number of treatment spaces at the hospital.

Almost $50 million will go to upgrade the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, which is due for completion in 2022.

Another half a million dollars from the budget will go to the development of the Gladstone State Development Area.

EXTRA BOOST

REGIONAL jobs and infrastructure spending will receive a boost in today's State Budget.

Expanded versions of the regionally focused Back to Work and Works for Queensland list will be major parts of the budget - but the government is being tight-lipped on how much will be spent on the programs.

Back to Work received $100 million of funding at the 2016 budget and aimed to directly fund 8000 jobs. A government spokesman said the program had helped 4700 people find work in regional Queensland.

The $200 million Works for Queensland program helps councils build infrastructure, which the government said was supporting about 6000 jobs.

NewsRegional understands there will be significant additional investment in the two programs in the budget.

But a government spokesman would not reveal how much more money either program would receive, nor where the money would come from.

The spokesman said the programs had already created jobs.