The weekend's rain has brought slippery conditions on our roads.
'Extra care': Ambos ask drivers to be careful on wet roads.

17th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

AS CHRISTMAS fast approaches, motorists are being urged more than ever to stay safe on the roads. Queensland Ambulance operations manager Martin Kelly said with the recent wet weather, extra care should be taken.

"People aren't usually aware that this type of rain (light rain) is the worst, the roads become more slippery,” Mr Kelly said.

"When the rain is heavier, it washes away the oil from the road. Light rain makes the road more greasy.”

He said the longer it had been between the rainfall, the more likely it would be for the road to become slippery.

