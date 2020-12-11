Extra brigades called to blaze near Agnes

FIRE fighters are on their way to Round Hill near Agnes Water and a bulldozer has been requested after a bushfire front expanded to 1km long in the past hour.

The fire is burning in bushland east of Miriam Vale in the vicinity of Uxbridge Road and Palm Grove Road.

It is currently posing no threat to properties.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said authorities were alerted to the vegetation fire on Uxbridge Road at 1.45pm.

"We currently have three crews on scene and we have another three crews on their way," the spokeswoman said.

"The first crew arrived just before 2.40pm and the crews are from Eurimbla and two from Agnes Water.

"The fire is about 1km long and it looks like at the moment they are trying to get a bulldozer on scene."

The bulldozer had been requested to establish fire breaks, the spokeswoman said, and at this stage the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland is warning people about smoke in the area.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area," the RFS website states.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately."

More to come.