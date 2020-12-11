Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Extra brigades called to blaze near Agnes

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE fighters are on their way to Round Hill near Agnes Water and a bulldozer has been requested after a bushfire front expanded to 1km long in the past hour.

The fire is burning in bushland east of Miriam Vale in the vicinity of Uxbridge Road and Palm Grove Road.

It is currently posing no threat to properties.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said authorities were alerted to the vegetation fire on Uxbridge Road at 1.45pm.

"We currently have three crews on scene and we have another three crews on their way," the spokeswoman said.

"The first crew arrived just before 2.40pm and the crews are from Eurimbla and two from Agnes Water.

"The fire is about 1km long and it looks like at the moment they are trying to get a bulldozer on scene."

The bulldozer had been requested to establish fire breaks, the spokeswoman said, and at this stage the cause of the blaze was unknown.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland is warning people about smoke in the area.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area," the RFS website states.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately."

More to come.

agnes water bushfire fire gladstone gladstone observer queensland fire and emergency services round hill rural fire service queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

        News We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated with of hundreds of nominations.

        Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Premium Content Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Crime The 21-year-old also seriously injured a police officer while in the watch-house.

        CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Premium Content CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Crime Little did he know his former partner had installed CCTV cameras.

        ‘FATIGUED’: 1000 days in detention for Tamil family

        Premium Content ‘FATIGUED’: 1000 days in detention for Tamil family

        Politics Priya, Nades, and their two daughters will spend their third Christmas in detention...