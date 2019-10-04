Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extinction Rebellion protesters conduct a slow ride through Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Sophie Upworth/Nine News Queensland
Extinction Rebellion protesters conduct a slow ride through Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Sophie Upworth/Nine News Queensland
Environment

Extinction Rebellion’s ‘slow ride’ through the city

by Cloe Read
4th Oct 2019 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTINCTION Rebellion protesters have slowed traffic in Brisbane CBD this morning. 

The protesters have been spotted riding bicycles in front of traffic on Tank St, heading towards Kurilpa Park. 

There is reportedly a climate change protest at 3.45pm this afternoon at Kurilpa Park. 

The 'slow ride' follows protests earlier in the week where activists had locked themselves to a metal barricade, from the road. 

Six people were charged on Wednesday after they targeted the Creek St area for its "major banks, mining and weapons contractors who have head offices in the immediate area". 

Specialist police were called in to remove the group. 

The protests this week are in the lead up to an international climate change protest that is due to kick off on October 7. 

More Stories

Show More
climate change climate change protests extinction rebellion

Top Stories

    MILESTONE: Huge support for Boyne container scheme

    premium_icon MILESTONE: Huge support for Boyne container scheme

    News In less than five months since opening, this Containers for Change depot has refunded a huge amount of money back into the community.

    Airport metres from the beach for sale

    premium_icon Airport metres from the beach for sale

    News IT’S not every day a 40.47ha block of land with a landing strip just metres from...

    The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    premium_icon The key to running a successful cafe in Gladstone

    News After 10 years, the owner said this is how to keep customers coming back.

    • 4th Oct 2019 10:00 AM