Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are staging a strange protest involving people dressed as characters from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.
Environment

Extinction Rebellion’s bizarre Handmaid’s Tale protest

by Thomas Morgan
11th Jul 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of shoes have been arranged in circles in Brisbane's CBD in a symbolic protest for climate action.

The protest, which began at around 11.30am Saturday, was held at King George Square, out the front of City Hall.

A crowd of around 50 people was in attendance.

A group of protesters were spotted moving in unison, dressed as characters from hit book series and television show The Handmaid's Tale.

One speaker said it was her "duty as a mother" to protest.

"We can work now to prevent degrees of warming that will save lives," the speaker said.

There has so far been no disruption to CBD traffic.

Originally published as Extinction Rebellion's bizarre 'Handmaiden's Tale' protest

extinction rebellion protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have you seen this stolen motorbike?

        premium_icon Have you seen this stolen motorbike?

        Crime Police are searching for a motorbike stolen during an alleged break and enter.

        Man in hospital after falling into fire

        premium_icon Man in hospital after falling into fire

        News He was treated for burns to his lower legs.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Slow trickle increase for CQ accommodation

        premium_icon Slow trickle increase for CQ accommodation

        News “In July we are usually 100 per-cent full with travellers from NSW and Victoria,”...