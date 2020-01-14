Menu
MISSING MAN: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast.
News

Extensive water search underway for missing man

Leighton Smith
14th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
10.30AM: PLANS are being discussed to expand a search currently underway to find a man lost at sea in the Keppel Island Group early this morning.

Officer in charge of Yeppoon police, Acting Senior Sargent Amanda Warby said two men, were staying on the beach at Pleasant (Conical) Island, north of North Keppel Island when they noticed their anchored seven-metre vessel was dragging its anchor near Conical Rocks.

MISSING MAN: A search is underway to find a man missing near Pleasant (Conical) Island, north of the Keppel Island Group.
They became separated when they attempted to swim out to retrieve the vessel around 3am.

One of the men, a 62-year-old made it to the vessel, however the other 60-year-old man did not reach it and remains missing.

Snr Sgt Smith said police were made aware of the incident at 3.13am.

In a post on social media, Rescue 300 said it was tasked at 4am to conduct the search in the area in collaboration with Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

SEA SEARCH: The RACQ Rescue Helicopter is searching for a man in the waters to the north of the Keppel Island Group.
While one of the man was located on the vessel suffering exhaustion and exposure to the elements, there was no sign of the missing man.

Capricorn Coast Water Police confirmed they were in the midst of planning to expand their search.

Rockhampton police Senior Sargent Katrina Williams said there were fixed wing aircraft from Cairns, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Helicopter and Coast Guard Yeppoon QF11 and Water Police vessels combing the area.

She said the boat was being towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour to be examined further.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Yeppoon Police will host a press conference at 12.30pm.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

