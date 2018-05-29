Exquisite florals on show at annual event

NATURE'S BEST: Mary Cochrane with one of the beautiful entries in this year's orchid show.

NATURE'S most beautiful colours were on show over the weekend at the Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Society's annual show.

Held at St Francis State School, the event welcomed vendors from Townsville to Ipswich and in between.

As well as displaying their plants, they were all there to be judged.

Acting president Mary Cochrane described the quality of the plants on show as "excellent”.

"It's displaying the member's plants and bringing in outside vendors so people can come and buy,” she said.

"But the plants have all been judged and the judges have declared the winners.

"They're looking for a clean plant, no brown on the leaves, the pot has to be clean and if there's flowers they have to be standing up and looking at you.”

There were a large range of plants and flowers on show, including orchids, bromeliads, ferns and cacti.

The event also featured talks from four guest speakers.

Mrs Cochrane said it was an opportunity for people to be educated and to ask questions about what goes into looking after a good plant.

"We do our very best to answer those questions for them,” she said.

"It has been really enjoyable and people have walked out saying it's really beautiful. We've been really pleased with the comments.”

One lucky visitor walked away with over $170 in raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

All money raised from the show goes back into the society, which currently has 12 active members and continues to grow.

Mary said she is looking forward to next year and working with her team to make the show even better.