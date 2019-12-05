Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPRESS YOURSELF: A public art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, on Saturday.
EXPRESS YOURSELF: A public art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, on Saturday.
News

Express yourself: Public art to display around town

Tegan Annett , tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, on Saturday.

The project is the result of a collaboration with Choice, Passion, Life Gladstone, Conservation Volunteers Australia and A Country Arts Practice’s Melissa Peacock.

Since July participants from CPL have worked with Ms Peacock to make miniature windmills out of handmade paper.

More than 100 windmills will form part of two large public art installations at Canoe Point and Joe Joseph Park in Gladstone.

Residents are invited to join the participants this Saturday to help install the public art pieces at Canoe Point from 9-11am.

There will also be a celebratory morning tea provided by Incredible Edibles.

The project aimed to give people with disability an opportunity to express themselves creatively, while also being educated on recycling, sustainability and environmental public art.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through state government funding.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other...

        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...