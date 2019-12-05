Express yourself: Public art to display around town

EXPRESS YOURSELF: A public art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, on Saturday.

A PUBLIC art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, on Saturday.

The project is the result of a collaboration with Choice, Passion, Life Gladstone, Conservation Volunteers Australia and A Country Arts Practice’s Melissa Peacock.

Since July participants from CPL have worked with Ms Peacock to make miniature windmills out of handmade paper.

More than 100 windmills will form part of two large public art installations at Canoe Point and Joe Joseph Park in Gladstone.

Residents are invited to join the participants this Saturday to help install the public art pieces at Canoe Point from 9-11am.

There will also be a celebratory morning tea provided by Incredible Edibles.

The project aimed to give people with disability an opportunity to express themselves creatively, while also being educated on recycling, sustainability and environmental public art.