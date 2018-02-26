EXPOSED: Suburbs with the most cases of animal cruelty

CRUEL: RSPCA statistics revealed West Gladstone had the highest number of animal cruelty complaints in the past 12 months.

THE most up-to-date RSPCA statistics have revealed which suburbs are notorious for animal cruelty.

The list of hot spots released to The Observer revealed where in Gladstone pets were most mistreated in the past 12 months.

The figures are based on the number of animal abuse complaints the RSPCA received from members of the public between January 2017 and January 2018.

Topping the list with the most animal cruelty cases in Gladstone Region last year was West Gladstone (40), followed by Clinton (31) and South Gladstone (29).

NAME AND SHAME: Animal cruelty broken down by suburb

West Gladstone - 40

Clinton - 31

South Gladstone - 29

New Auckland - 21

Boyne Island - 20

Kin Kora - 16

Calliope - 16

Toolooa - 14

Tannum Sands - 12

Kirkwood - 9

Sun Valley - 8

Barney Point - 7

Burua - 5

Benaraby - 5

Beecher - 3

Miriam Vale - 3

Bororen - 2

Mt Larcom - 2

Rosedale - 2

Wurdong Heights - 1

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said a major factor which contributed to a number of the animal cruelty cases was social media.

"A lot more people are doing horrible things to animals and then posting them on social media," Mr Beatty said.

He explained while this was a growing trend, it did not necessarily mean more animals were being mistreated but rather news of the abuse was reaching more people through online platforms.

Mr Beatty said RSPCA inspectors had a "massive workload" and were extremely overworked due to the overwhelming number of complaints about animal cruelty they received each year.

He said in Queensland this past year, 22,000 calls of animal cruelty and neglect were investigated by RSPCA Queensland's 21 inspectors.

While all complaints are investigated, cases are typically prioritised based on urgency and if the matter is of life and death.

"We do eventually get to everyone's (complaints)," Mr Beatty said.

While these numbers are alarming, Mr Beatty said things weren't all bad.

"There is a lot more understanding now of what constitutes animal cruelty and or neglect," Mr Beatty said.

We don't rush into prosecuting people ... a lot of what our inspectors do is actually educate people.

He said people were a "more aware" compared to what they used to be about what was considered cruel.

"A dog on a chain 24/7 in the past might not have resulted in a call to the RSPCA, but now, it usually does," Mr Beatty said.

Education is a big part in how RSPCA plans to reduce the number of animals mistreated each year.

"The person who has the animal may just not have the knowledge of how to adequately take care of it, so our inspectors might talk to them about what the best thing to do is," Mr Beatty said.

If an animal doesn't have access to shade or water on a hot day, that is considered cruelty.

"If a dog can't reach shade or water it'll die easily within a day or sometimes within an hour or so," he said.

Cases where extreme neglect are suspected are different.

Mr Beatty said while the RSPCA tried to charge people who mistreated animals sooner rather than later, the court system's "massive backlog" could cause delays, resulting in some people being charged up to a year after the inspectors visited their property.

"We can still charge somebody after one year, as long as we've got the concrete evidence," Mr Beatty said.

Animals rescued by RSPCA are rehomed in most cases, however, some have suffered too much abuse to be adopted.

NEGLECT: Whether it's intended or due to a lack of education, animal cruelty is on the rise. The good news? So is awareness about what constitutes mistreatment. Seven News

He said some animals could undergo "behavioural modification or training" for up to six months.

"Some animals that have been really badly abused have behavioural issues ... so we can't put them back out in the community as that could be a danger to the community and also it would put the other animals we are trying to rehome," Mr Beatty said.

If a vet determines an animal would suffer pain for the rest of its life (which could not be fixed with medication or surgery), the animals are unfortunately euthanased.

If people see an animal they believe is being mistreated or neglected, they can call RSPCA on 1300 264 625.