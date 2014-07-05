Exposed: Junior sports clubs caught up in vicious fights

Brawls at junior sporting matches are still happening despite tough action from clubs in recent years.

While the problem is fortunately not widespread, the impact on young players can be traumatic.

We take a look at some of the more disturbing incidents in recent years.

Don’t be an ‘ugly parent’ - Fair Enough?: SA sports stars explain the impact of abusive parents at junior sports games.

GARBUTT BOMBERS/NORTHERN BEACHES SUNS

AFL Townsville banned a schoolboy from playing for a month in July, 2019, after a violent brawl broke out during a Northern Beaches Suns and Garbutt Bombers U17 match.

Fines were also handed out to the brawlers by AFL Queensland for bringing the game “into disrepute”.

An AFL tribunal hearing was told the fight left a Northern Suns player with concussion, a black eye and neck pain.

The player’s mother later demanded the AFL crack down on player behaviour.

An AFL Queensland spokeswoman said at the time that five players from both teams were referred to the sporting body after eight reports were made by two senior level umpires.

She said the game was abandoned immediately for safety and a tribunal hearing was held four days later.

“Following the tribunal, both the Northern Beaches Suns and Garbutt Bombers were financially sanctioned for their involvement in the melee as they were deemed to have brought the game into disrepute,” an AFL spokeswoman said

AFL Queensland could not reveal if or how many players were suspended.

The father of one player labelled the punishment a “farce” and “ridiculous” and said his son had been punished for trying to defend himself.

Officials had to investigate a 2019 junior match after a brawl.

BROTHERS RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB

In September, 2019, a Townsville league grand final was marred by allegations a parent attacked a young player after the match, which left the 14-year-old “shocked” and in tears.

His aunty claimed he was “palmed” in the “bottom of the chin” by the parent of a player from the opposing team.

“(They) should not be allowed to put (their) hand on another child,” she said.

“My nephew was receiving his medal because they were runners up, and in his photos he was crying because he just got hurt.”

A complaint was made to the Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit, which investigated but took no further action.

Police said no injuries were reported.

A Queensland Rugby League Northern Division spokesman said at the time that the League was aware of the incident and investigated “as per normal disciplinary procedure”.

In June, Townsville District Junior Rugby League president Bert Petersen sent an email to all clubs in the region which outlined the hard line stance the TDJRL needed to take following a spate of ugly incidents on the sidelines of junior games.

In the email, he warned the league would not tolerate bad behaviour and it would take whatever action necessary against individuals and clubs to eradicate such behaviour from the game.

“Until all clubs take a stance to achieve zero tolerance and we all support one another to eradicate such behaviour, our reputation will never improve,” he said at the time.

The incident occurred at the Coomera Crushers grounds.

COOMERA CRUSHERS/HELENSVALE HOGS

Earlier that year an “absolutely disgraceful’’ confrontation broke out between opposing coachesafter an under 10s rugby union game on the Gold Coast.

Dozens of parents and children were at the club at the time.

Two fathers “had words’’ behind the clubhouse before things turned ugly between the teams, the Coomera Crushers and Helensvale Hogs.

According to witnesses, one pair had to be pulled apart by other parents at the game.

The wild scenes at the junior game were witnessed by a number of people at Coomera Crushers Rugby Union fields on Beattie Rd. One onlooker described the incident as “disgusting.”

The presidents of each club vowed to ensure there was no repeat of the incident.

“We’ll definitely be taking a strong stance against that sort of behaviour and scrubbing it out of the game. It’s a terrible look,” Hogs president Karl Wernham said.

Coomera president Troy Lavery said: “We do not condone that behaviour and we as a club will be coming down hard on those involved.”

Gold Coast District Rugby Union chairman Kim Bending also said it was “appalling behaviour in front of the kids.

“When anything like that happens, it puts a sad face on everyone,’’ he said.

“They were there to enjoy, it’s a trial match, it’s under 10s — we’re not talking about a Wallabies Test match — and it is not condoned in any shape or form by the district.’’

Police had to be called to a north Queensland football game in 2018. File picture: iStock

ROCKHAMPTON BROTHERS AFC/GLADSTONE MUDCRABS

In July, 2018, police were called to a football game after a teenage boy got into an altercation with a man.

The U17 match in Gladstone, between Rockhampton Brothers AFC and the Gladstone Mudcrabs, was called off after the incident involving players and supporters.

One mother was in the crowd supporting her son, who was playing for the Mudcrabs when the incident took place.

The mother said there was “a bit of rough and tumble between two kids on the ground” in front of a section of Rockhampton supporters when a man ran onto the field to intervene.

The move sparked a large brawl which at one point involved up to 20 people, the mother said, with many of those involved being adults.

“My son was on the field, and he’s playing up from the U15s so it was already a pretty big deal,” she said.

“As a parent you do get a bit upset, but it’s our job to stay on the sideline.

“My parents were here from Bundaberg and they’re absolutely disgusted.”

Queensland Police diverted two crews to the scene.

SOUTHPORT SHARKS

In September that year police were called to a Gold Coast junior football grand final after an ugly stoush between two men.

Officers attended the Australian rules football ground at Ormeau after an altercation broke out.

The pair had been cheering on their sons who were playing for the Southport Sharks in the under-16s grand final against Palm Beach-Currumbin.

“They had a go at each other in front of the change rooms and another go up in the carpark,” a parent said.

“It was the Sharks turning on each other. It’s not the sort of behaviour you expect at a junior footy game.”

Police confirmed there was a fight between the pair. No charges were laid at the time.

Vandalism at the Ormeau Soccer Club last year. It was the site of an alleged brawl in 2017.

MUDGEERABA SOCCER CLUB/ORMEAU

In 2017 the mother of a man during a junior soccer match spoke out about how her son later struggled to sleep and needed counselling.

She initially feared a brain bleed or damage and claimed her son was blindsided by the punch and left unconscious as a brawl erupted during an under-15s fixture at Mudgeeraba Soccer Club.

The mother said it had left her son with a crooked jaw.

The woman said it had been a “rough, unfair” encounter full of niggle in the lead-up to the second-half violence.

Her eldest son, aged 15 — playing for Ormeau — was being provoked and punched by an opponent when her 13-year-old son ran onto the field from the sideline, she said.

“That boy was hitting my son and then my second-eldest son who is 13, standing next to me, went onto the field and he punched (the opponent), hit him in the face.

“The father of that boy came from the side, my son didn’t see him, he knocked my son out. He was unconscious.

Football Gold Coast conducted a hearing into whether the adult’s intervention was excessive.

He had witness reports from Ormeau and Mudgeeraba and said at the time “somewhere in the middle we need to find out the truth”.

The QRL came down hard on Wests and Burrum after an on-field fight. File picture: iStock

BUNDABERG JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

Queensland Rugby League was forced to come down hard on Wests and Burrum after a 2016 brawl in the U15 preliminary final.

The QRL handed down 12 disciplinary charges after an investigation.

Six players from Burrum and three from Wests were suspended for between six and 12 matches in all competitions

Two of the Burrum players were also sent to a judiciary for further penalties.

The QRL also forced every player suspended to complete an anti-social education program before being able to play in the 2017 season’s competition.

The association handed a notice to each club and coach, telling them that they would be kicked out of the competition if there was a repeat.

Bundaberg Junior Rugby League chairman Wayne Bender said there was a zero-tolerance policy.

Parents are usually the instigators of violence at junior sporting matches. File Picture iStock

MAROOCHYDORE SWANS

A footy captain was punched and slapped in the face by spectators when an U16 game went feral in 2015.

The heated game between the Caboolture Snakes and Maroochydore Swans took a violent turn when crowd members got involved in a players’ brawl.

A mother allegedly leaned over a fence and slapped the Caboolture captain on the face.

“She began swearing obscenities,” the captain said at the time.

“I approached her and said ‘You shut your mouth’ and pointed directly at her.

“She leant over the fence and slapped me.’’

Police were called to the United Suburbs vs Western Lions match.

UNITED SUBURBS/WESTERN LIONS

Parents, spectators and players were given lengthy bans after hundreds of people stormed the field in an all-in brawl at a junior rugby league game in Kirwan, Townsville, in September 2015.

The shocking scenes occurred towards­ the end of the under-15 Townsville and District Junior Rugby League grand final between United Suburbs and Western Lions.

Spectators poured on to the field following a high tackle and scuffle between the players.

Then Cowboys coach Grant Bell said the incident was appalling.

“Certainly strong punishment is warranted,” he said. “It happens in other sports as well, not just rugby league, but it should not be tolerated in any way.

“If you find yourself agitated on the sideline, it’s time to leave the game.”

The fight lasted for more than 20 minutes and continued even after police arrived.

Witnesses described seeing men hitting children, women and each other.

Western Lions junior club chairman Marc Kennedy said it was sad the incident involving a minority of the club’s spectators.

“We don’t need people like that in our club,” he said.

A boy was left with head injuries at a Mustangs/Tigers match.

ROCHEDALE TIGERS

One month earlier, a group of junior footballers were suspended for 40 weeks over a wild rugby league brawl.

The full-time flare-up between the Rochedale Tigers and Chambers Flat Mustangs Under 15 teams left one 14-year-old boy with head injuries after he was allegedly king-hit while opposition players and officials high-fived each other.

The Tigers player had been trying to drag players away from the fracas when he was allegedly hit by a Mustangs rival.

Polair was called in to a junior sporting club brawl.

GREENBANK/BEENLEIGH JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE CLUBS

A police helicopter and several back up units were needed to control an all-in brawl at a junior rugby league match at Rochedale South in 2014.

The incident happened during the Greater Brisbane Junior Rugby League (GBJRL) under-18 division two south semi-final between Greenbank and Beenleigh and involved players and spectators.

The GBJRL launched an investigation.

Police said the incident took place on the field after the match, and that there had been previous aggravation between the teams and between family members which spilled onto the field.

“There was abuse towards the referee from people who didn’t agree with the outcome of the match,’’ a police sergeant told reporters.

“Four crews attended in total and Polair conducted a flyover.”

