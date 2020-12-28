EXPOSED: Gladstone’s worst drink drivers of 2020.

Each week a number of people front Gladstone Magistrates Court charged with drink driving offences.

The most serious of those in the high range, anyone returning a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading above .150.

Here are Gladstone’s 10 worst offenders of 2020.

10. Drunk woman got behind wheel to ‘charge battery’

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel almost three times the limit insisted she was just going to charge her car battery, a court was told.

Natalie Anne Exner, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to obstructing police and drink driving.

She a BAC of .149 and told police she had seven alcoholic drinks earlier in the afternoon.

9. Man’s ‘foolish’ decision after downing a bottle of vodka

A GLADSTONE man made a “foolish” decision which has had a significant impact after downing 700ml of vodka.

On November 29, Jack David Salter was stopped riding a peewee motorcycle on Sun Valley Rd in Kin Kora.

Salter had a BAC of .158.

8. Drink-driver with shocking reading lucky to escape injury

A DRINK-DRIVER has been told by a magistrate she was fortunate she did not significantly injure herself or anyone else.

Alexandria Whale, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard she had a BAC of .174

7. Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

A 25-YEAR-old who drove at three-and-a-half times the blood alcohol limit crashed into a tree and had to write off her car, a court was told.

Jasmine Skye Ann Paull pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving over the high alcohol limit.

She had a BAC of .181.

6. Drunk woman barricaded herself from police

A WOMAN whose alcoholism was magnified following the death of her beloved dog told a magistrate she was trying to change her outlook on life.

Debra Gaye Shoot pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

Shoot had a BAC of .188.

5. Drink-driver crashed after going away party

A BOOZY going away party ended in a car accident for a Gladstone man.

Joseph Louis Pappagallo, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

Pappagallo had a BAC of .209.

4. Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

A YOUNG bartender who moved to Gladstone for a fresh start had a big slip up when she was caught drink driving.

Shareese Roxanne Reid, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving.

She had a BAC of .219.

3. Drink driver with shocking reading crashed into parked car

A GLADSTONE man who crashed into a parked car told police he had taken shots of vodka before driving.

Ted Shane Heywood pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Heywood had a BAC of .224.

2. Drink-driver ran into car, garden bed

A GLADSTONE man with a shocking blood-alcohol reading crashed into another car and a garden bed.

Anthony John Ramm, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to high range drink-driving and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Ramm had an extremely high BAC reading of .270 when he was caught.

1. Gladstone’s worst drink driver of 2020

A MAN who consumed 20 pints of heavy beer before falling asleep at the wheel faced Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Andrew Mclean, 41, started drinking at the Young Australian Hotel on the night of October 17.

He had a BAC of .272.

