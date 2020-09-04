Exposed: Bach stars’ bizarre throwback photos

Bachelor contestants are no strangers to the spotlight, appearing in pageants, cooking competitions and even rubbing shoulders with stars on the social scene.

It takes a certain level of confidence to apply for a reality dating show, so it's no surprise the latest crop of The Bachelor contenders aren't strangers to the spotlight.

Photos from The Courier-Mail archive reveal where we've seen The Bachelor ladies before, from teen beauty pageants to the Sydney social scene and a cooking competition with a MasterChef winner.

The Bachelor's Zoe-Clare explains her 'out of body' redhead rant

Bella Varelis at the Priceline Pharmacy lunch in Bondi for their fashion collaboration with two iconic Australian designers in 2019. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Frontrunner Bella Varelis has been a regular on Sydney's social scene for years, posing at a number of exclusive events and launch parties, including at the Sydney premiere of Peter Pan & Tinker Bell in Return To Pantoland in 2017 alongside former The Bachelorette contender Courtney Dober.

She also posed for Valentine's Day photo back in January for a story about Sydney's best date night spots.

Juliette on The Bachelor

Juliette Herrera, a fashion editor and stylist, has also been a regular on the scene, looking unrecognisable at fashion events including Alex Perry's fashion week show back in 2007.

Meanwhile Roxi Kenny was snapped at the Gold Coast Titans 10th Anniversary Ball in 2017 and an 11-month-old Kaitlyn Hoppe posed with her rugby league star dad Sean Hoppe back in 1994.

Kaitlyn Hoppe on The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Nurse Irena Srbinovska won the Tastes of Central Geelong bake off competition in both 2013 and 2014, posing for a photo with original MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin.

While it's no secret that Gold Coaster Gemma White was Miss Australia Continents, she also represented the city at Miss Galaxy in 2015.

Tastes of Central Geelong Bake off defending champion Irena Srbinovska in 2014. Picture: Mike Dugdale

Back in 2012, Charley Bond was a National Finalist in the Miss Country Girl Australia pageant, three years after being crowned personality winner at the The Pam Tamblyn Model Search Finals.

The Bachelor contestant Charley Bond defends cocktail party kiss

Charley Bond on The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Proud redhead Zoe-Clare McDonald popped up in The Courier-Mail's Word on the street section last year, answering the question: "What was your response to the teenage boy who egged Fraser Anning".

"I don't think it was very appropriate. I think there are matters at hand that need addressing, but now people think it's the right way to deal with an issue like this," she said at the time.

Zoe-Claire Macdonald on The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Originally published as Exposed: Bach stars' bizarre throwback photos

Bella Varelis, right, at the Sydney premiere of Peter Pan & Tinker Bell in Return To Pantoland at the State Theatre on July 7, 2017. Picture: Robert Catto/ @robertcatto

Fashion Week socials 2007: Jane Ogilvie and Juliette Herrera after Alex Perrys' fashion show, Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay.

Norths player Sean Hoppe with daughter Kaitlyn. 12 September 1994.

Afternoon Tea with Julie Goodwin. Dessert winner Irena Srbinovska and Julie Goodwin in 2013.

Charley Bond – Intermediate – Personality Winner at The Pam Tamblyn Model Search Finals at the Sebel and Citigate Hotel in 2009.