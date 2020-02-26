Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
News

Expo to help teachers with STEM subjects

26th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone’S CQUniversity campus will host a showcase of free educational resources for teachers of STEM subjects tomorrow.

Fifteen stallholders will display resources for teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics to students from early childhood through to high school.

Co-organiser Dr Linda Pfeiffer, CQUniversity’s Australia Pacific LNG STEM research central project lead, said the event was organised through the Inspiring Australia CQ STEM Hub Network.

“This event is in response to the gap between local industry, government and community groups which have educational resources, and the educators in the schools,” she said.

“We have identified that educators are interested in more local resources.”

Attendees who complete a survey at the expo will have the chance to win a Jimu Robot Karbot kit, donated by Queensland Computers, as a lucky door prize.

The session will be held from 2-7pm tomorrow at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus.

The event will include a launch of the CoralWatch Education Kit, written for the Gladstone region, at 4pm.

cquniveristy cquniversity gladstone stem subjects teaching
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Insane new police car revealed

      Insane new police car revealed
      • 26th Feb 2020 12:41 PM

      Top Stories

        Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        premium_icon Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        Business A FORENSIC investigation is under way into allegations an analysis of coal samples was amended to make the product look better quality than it was.

        ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        premium_icon ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        News Project to Port of Gladstone a strategic priority for council.

        ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        premium_icon ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        Council News Only 83% of operation works are on track to be complete by June 30.

        Gladstone Power coaches quit amid committee restructure

        premium_icon Gladstone Power coaches quit amid committee restructure

        Basketball Men's and women's head coaches have stood down.