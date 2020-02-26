Expo to help teachers with STEM subjects

CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Gladstone’S CQUniversity campus will host a showcase of free educational resources for teachers of STEM subjects tomorrow.

Fifteen stallholders will display resources for teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics to students from early childhood through to high school.

Co-organiser Dr Linda Pfeiffer, CQUniversity’s Australia Pacific LNG STEM research central project lead, said the event was organised through the Inspiring Australia CQ STEM Hub Network.

“This event is in response to the gap between local industry, government and community groups which have educational resources, and the educators in the schools,” she said.

“We have identified that educators are interested in more local resources.”

Attendees who complete a survey at the expo will have the chance to win a Jimu Robot Karbot kit, donated by Queensland Computers, as a lucky door prize.

The session will be held from 2-7pm tomorrow at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus.

The event will include a launch of the CoralWatch Education Kit, written for the Gladstone region, at 4pm.