Expo lures brides-to-be to Gladstone

LOVE is definitely in the air in Gladstone if the Gladstone Wedding & Special Events Expo is anything to go by.

More than 200 people were at yesterday's event at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, including couple Lizzy Cartwright and Ryan McGoldrick.

The pair are from Rockhampton and travelled to Gladstone for the expo.

"We missed the Yeppoon one earlier in the year, so we thought we'd come down and see what's around,” Lizzy said.

Lizzy said she didn't really know what to expect from the expo but there were so many options, which made things difficult. Ryan said he would leave most of the decisions to his fiancee.

Gladstone Festival and Events co-ordinator Abi Galbraith said there was a line-up of people to get in the door when it opened.

"We've got a really good range (of exhibitors), everyone is here to help plan, you can plan the whole wedding from here,” she said.

Ms Galbraith said there were some great local exhibitors offering some amazing services. "It's good just to be able to get them all in one place,” she said.

Ryan proposed in February this year and the plan is to get married in October next year.

"We've been talking about getting married for a while, I guess it was just about Ryan taking the next step,” Lizzy laughed.

The couple are getting married near Yeppoon.

"We wanted to get married originally in Noosa ... but we thought it would be a lot easier to get married closer to home,” Lizzy said.