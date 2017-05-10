Expo lights career pathway for Gladstone students

INFORMED: Jacinta Bradley, 15, Kiara Abrams, 15, Natasha Andrew, 15 and Isiah Ghee, 17 attended the 2017 Gladstone Careers Expo at the CQUniversity Marina Campus yesterday.

THE Leo Zussino building at the CQUniversity Marina Campus was a hive of activity yesterday with the 2017 Gladstone Careers Expo on show.

More than 1000 students from grades 10, 11 and 12 from schools across the region had the unique opportunity to the pick the brains of potential future employers with 44 career exhibit stalls on display.

The expo was run by Education Queensland and Industry Partnership (EQIP Gladstone), a not-for-profit organisation which serves as a link between high schools, industry and the community.

Lachlan Ghee, 16, Bianca Coomber, 16, Taryn McDermid, Lauren Wood and Carly Bolton from QAL. Gladstone Career Expo 2017. Paul Braven GLA090517CAREER

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said the exhibitors were on hand to discuss career and education pathway opportunities for students following school.

"The whole idea of the expo is to try and get students to understand what skills, qualifications, experience, results they need to get in subjects and what they need to do now while they're at school to get better prepared for what happens after school,” Ms Dennis said.

"So from there they can make more informed decisions about their future.”

Ms Dennis said there was no shortage of potential career options coming out of the expo, with a distinct focus on helping students find employment in the region so they stay here and contribute to the economic growth of Gladstone.

"We don't just have large industry here,” she said.

"We have Heron Island and GAPDL for tourism, police recruiting, defence forces, local training and employment services and community services.

"So we've got a really wide range of exhibitors and that shows students there are many different pathways they can go down and it doesn't just have to be through university.”

Gladstone Career Expo 2017. Paul Braven GLA090517CAREER

Ms Dennis had some simple, yet effective advice for students looking towards potential career paths.

"I would encourage students to be informed through research; get online and have a look at different employer websites and find out what it's like to work for them,” she said.

"If you're more informed it's going to make you try harder because you'll want to try and work there.

"Try it out before you leave high school to make sure it's what you really want to do.

"I'd also encourage students to never give up, do their best to try and develop the skills and knowledge that they need now to succeed in their future career.”

Ms Dennis said that it's ok for students to change their mind and stressed the importance of work experience.