IN SEASON: Expo guest speaker Eden Elements' Lindy Fry-Mitchell will show residents who to create a container garden.
EXPO IN SEASON: Hopes orchid event will be best yet

29th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
A BOYNE Tannum gardening group will be in full bloom this weekend for the annual Orchid and Foliage Expo.

The Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Society will host the expo at St Francis Catholic Primary School tomorrow and Sunday.

Promising the expo will be bigger and better than ever, vendors and competitors will travel from as far south as Brisbane and as far north as Townsville to attend.

There will be plant displays, plant competitions, plant sales and guest speakers.

Guest speaker presentations will range from creating container gardens, to growing Anthuriums and vegetables.

The Tannum Sands QCWA branch will also be selling drinks home made lunch.

Society secreatary Nicole Hill said the event was reliant on support from the region's businesses and community, including the QCWA Tannum Sands branch, Men's Shed - Tannum Sands, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and the Yaralla Sports Club.

The event will be from 8am - 4pm Saturday and 9.30am - 1.30pm Sunday.

Entry for adults is $3 and children free.

