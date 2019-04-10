EXPO: Business on the up as Gladstone gets stronger

OPPORTUNITY is out there, you just have to go looking for it. That's the message from yesterday's Supply Chain Expo, held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

More than 70 local businesses exhibited at the event, which had networking opportunities for companies in the engineering, manufacturing and supply chain industries.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance acting CEO Julie Gelder said the event was proof Gladstone was on the rise again.

"The expo is amazing and ... the flow-through traffic from the community, particularly procurement teams from the industries in town, has been amazing," she said.

"When you're in business, sometimes you don't get the opportunity to get outside and talk to other people.

"The expo gives them the opportunity to meet the person in the stall next to them or exposure to so many other businesses.

"Sometimes we hear the negativity about businesses not doing well or industry's not strong or Gladstone's not strong, the message here today is it's getting much much better and there's opportunities there."

The Gladstone Supply Chain Expo 2019 at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA100419EXPO

The expo is in its fourth year and is continuing to grow, with an event already in the works for next year.

Showcasing the capability and capacity of Gladstone's businesses, Ms Gelder said she had already heard of businesses starting to strike business deals.

"As business grows it creates opportunity and there are already a few companies here today that are pretty much new to town," she said.

"Over the last few years our members displaying on the stalls tell us they've struck some work deals and we do expect that today.

"The opportunities that come out of it are proven, so it's even more critical businesses come down."