Explosives found as street closed off

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

A northern Gold Coast street has been closed off for a Border Force operation, with reports explosives have been found.

Queensland police have this afternoon sealed off Warrie Close at Paradise Point.

A spokesperson from the ABF has confirmed the "operational activity" at a residential property, and said it was working with assistance from Queensland Police.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are reports explosives have been found in a police raid on the property.

More to come