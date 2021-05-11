‘Explosive storms’ roll into SEQ as 3000km area set to be smashed

'Explosive storms' are being forecast for a huge stretch of Queensland, encompassing an almost 3000km-stretch of territory.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning residents from Bamaga, at the top of the state, all the way to the southern border to prepare for thunderstorms that could potentially bring in hail, heavy falls and damaging winds.

Queensland storm warnings stretch for almost 3000km on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms have already started rolling in over the Scenic Rim and Sunshine Coast areas.

Just before 1pm, thunderstorms were detected on the radar near Jandowae, Tipton and Mount Beerwah. These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Landsborough by 1.20pm and Pittsworth by 1.50pm.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Earlier, a generic severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

Severe thunderstorms, likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall were being forecast for centres such as Toowoomba, Dalby, Caboolture, Ipswich, Gatton and Oakey.

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said southeast Queensland and eastern NSW were experiencing a "late season storm outbreak".

"The storm season generally finished up in April but right now we're seeing explosive storms in this region," he said.

"A cold pool of air moving aloft across NSW, meanwhile at the surface temperatures are slightly above average and as a result we're seeing an unstable atmosphere leading to further thunderstorms on Wednesday."

Mr Saunders said severe storms were "essentially guaranteed" in southeast Queensland and northeast NSW on Wednesday with further damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

Strong storms with heavy rain and golf ball-sized hailstones smashed the southeast corner on Tuesday night with more expected to continue on Wednesday.

Hailstones about 3cm to 4cm large fell in the Toowoomba region from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Joel R Dobson snapped this amazing lightning photo on May 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, rainfalls reached tops of 92mm overnight north of Toowoomba in Mt Mowbullan and 79mm in Forest Hill west of Ipswich.

Wyaralong Dam in the Scenic Rim was this morning spilling, following the heavy falls.

Wyaralong Dam is now spilling excess water.

Details https://t.co/6b9lv0fRo2pic.twitter.com/W2RbriA3SB — Seqwater (@Seqwater) May 11, 2021

Hail smashes across Darling Downs: Residents have captured footage of hail smashing down across Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

Power was again knocked out to thousands of homes.

The southern end of the state felt the brunt of the rain with Gold Coast having 21mm overnight and Wynnum south of Brisbane seeing 50mm.

Natalya K Edser's photo of hail across the Darling Downs on May 11, 2021.

But the worst might not be over as more storms are expected to hit today before it finally clears up.

The 9.40pm severe thunderstorm warning showed multiple cells scattered across the southeast.

"There's still a risk of severe thunderstorms all through the south east," meteorologist Shane Kennedy from BOM said.

"Risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall will continue through the evening and should start pushing off shore overnight so it should largely be done soon after midnight and by mid morning on Thursday it should be all done."

Daniel Hager's photo of hail in Newtown on May 11, 2021.

Rachel Berry snapped this photo of hail in Harristown on May 11, 2021.

A cold snap will then hit by the weekend with lows expected to hit 14C on Friday and even 10C on Monday morning in Brisbane city.

⚡Thunderstorm forecast TOMORROW⚡ Thunderstorms possible across eastern districts (green), however SEVERE thunderstorms for damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain are possible (yellow) south of #Mackay, and likely (red) south of #Gladstone.

Warnings: https://t.co/zgCLsbrixQpic.twitter.com/0cj1Oh1lck — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) May 11, 2021

It comes after severe thunderstorms swept across parts of Brisbane and the southeast overnight from Monday night into Tuesday.

Harna Leigh Robertson submitted this photo of hail in her backyard on May 11, 2021.

Jen Ty Bowes' photo of the Toowoomba hailstorm on May 11, 2021.

The early morning storms punctuated by 66,000 lightning strikes, strong winds and heavy rain knocked out power to thousands of homes, with as many as 5000 in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan still without electricity hours later.

Originally published as 3000km warning zone: 'Explosive storms' to smash huge chunk of Qld

Originally published as 'Explosive storms' roll into SEQ as 3000km area set to be smashed

Originally published as ‘Explosive storms’ roll into SEQ as 3000km area set to be smashed