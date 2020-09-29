Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Explosive find for police after pulling up teen for speeding

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD witnessed by police to overtake cars at excessive speeds had an explosive stash with him.

Jackson Barry Meikle pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing fireworks and two of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meikle had 47.69g of marijuana, three MDMA pills and two Roman candles (fireworks) he claimed he purchased from a guy in Gladstone.

He was intercepted by Mackay police at Kuttabul on August 8 at 4.30pm.

Meikle had appeared nervous after the intercept which led the police to searching the car.

The teen was ordered to drug diversion and a 12 months Good Behaviour Bond with $800 recognisance, plus fined $250 for the fireworks. No convictions were recorded.

fireworks mdma rockhampton magistrates court supplying marijuana tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing comp celebrated for its effort during COVID-19

        Premium Content Fishing comp celebrated for its effort during COVID-19

        News A GLADSTONE fishing competition has been celebrated for its resilience during COVID-19.

        • 29th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        Drink driver’s ‘simple miscalculation’

        Premium Content Drink driver’s ‘simple miscalculation’

        Crime Samantha Michelle Soucelier thought she would be right to drive.

        Larso’s take: NRL legend predicts Penrith V Storm final

        Premium Content Larso’s take: NRL legend predicts Penrith V Storm final

        News League legend Gary Larson shared his thoughts on the NRL Finals and Grand Final...

        IN COURT: 80 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 80 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...