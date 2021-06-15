Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest
Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest
News

Explosions, road closed as motorhome catches fire

Tara Miko
15th Jun 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Explosions have been heard coming from a motorhome on fire outside suburban homes in West Mackay.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene working to contain the fire that broke out about 11.17am on Webberley St.

Initial reports indicate the motorhome was "well involved" and police had closed the street and part of Nebo Rd.

 

Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest
Emergency services on Webberley Street in West Mackay where a motorhome has caught on fire. Picture: Matthew Forrest

 

A QFES spokeswoman said crews were going into action at 11.30am.

It is understood the southbound lanes of Nebo Rd have been closed to all traffic.

A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from Mackay city.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
car fires queensland fire and emergency services west mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela family to be put in ‘community detention’

        Premium Content Biloela family to be put in ‘community detention’

        News The Queensland family holed up in offshore detention since 2019 will be put into “community detention” on the mainland, but it won’t be in Biloela.

        Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        Premium Content Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        News A Gladstone mother of four needed to attend court over a surprising traffic...

        Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        Premium Content Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        News Gladstone was hit with quite a lot of rain, and some noticeable hailstones from the...

        Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        News Paramedics, fire crews, and police attended the scene of the incident.