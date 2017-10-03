Explosions as prime mover fully engulfed in flames

11.25am: REPORTS indicate a truck on fire on the Bruce Highway has flames fully engulfing the prime mover with some explosions.

Emergency services are en route with at least one crew at the scene.

Reports indicate the truck does not have a load, but is carrying half a tank of full and had been driving south from Rockhampton before the fire started.

It is believed the truck driver is at the scene assisting emergency services.

Reports indicate the incident is at a rest stop 5kms south of Marmor.

