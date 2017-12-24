Explosion victim drives halfway to Gladstone Hospital

PULL OVER: Paramedics took the man the rest of the way.

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted to Brisbane after an explosion on a Tableland Rd property.

The man is believed to have been trying to light a fire using fuel on Friday afternoon when it ignited, leaving him with burns to 20 per cent of his body.

The man's chest, arms and legs were badly burnt, but he was able to get in a car and drive towards Gladstone as his wife called emergency services from the passenger seat around 4.40pm.

Paramedics advised him to pull over on the Dawson Hwy, and they took him the rest of the way from Jim Whyte Way at Burua.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the explosion and found burning logs, which they were able to quickly extinguish.

The man was taken Gladstone Hospital for initial treatment before being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital yesterday morning.