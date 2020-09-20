Menu
A boat went up in flames on the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton this morning. Photo supplied.
News

EXPLOSION: Several suffer burns as boat goes up in flames

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Sep 2020 12:51 PM
11.45AM: SEVERAL people have suffered burns after a boat exploded on the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton this morning.

All occupants, believed to be five people, were rescued from the boat upstream of the Ski Gardens and taken back to the boat ramp there, where they were treated by paramedics.

Three persons are being taken to hospital after a boat explosion on the Fitzroy River
The boat was reportedly near the pump station at Six Mile when the incident occurred, about two kilometres from the Ski Gardens boat ramp.

The vessel was fully engulfed and is reported to have been destroyed.

It was initially thought it would sink to the bottom of the river, but it has since been located by fire crews on the bank.

The boat was destroyed after it went up in flames on Rockhampton's Fitzroy River this morning.
It is believed the fuel tank may have exploded.

Three people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital via ambulance.

