Explosion risk after truck rollover near Moranbah

EXCLUSION ZONE: There has been a truck rollover near Moranbah. Picture: Zizi Averill

An exclusion zone has been set up in a one kilometre radius of a truck rollover near Moranbah over fears of an explosion risk.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Valkyrie about 5.20am Wednesday.

No major injuries were reported and one man in a stable condition is being assessed for shoulder injuries.

A Public Safety Preservation Act has been set up in the area because of reports the truck was carrying dangerous cargo, which has created an explosion risk.

Queensland Police have advised Fitzroy Development Road, Valkyrie, is closed between Golf Mine Rd and Moranbah Rd with an exclusion zone one kilometre each side of Fitzroy Development Rd.

