Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Explosion on US Navy warship

by AFP
13th Jul 2020 7:41 AM

 

An explosion on a United States amphibious assault ship moored at a naval base in California set off a major fire and injured 11 sailors on Sunday, officials and local media said.

The USS Bonhomme Richard was in port in San Diego for maintenance when the explosion and fire broke out about 9am, according to The Navy Times.

Scenes broadcast by CNN showed thick smoke billowing from large sections of the ship, as fireboats used water cannon to try to control the blaze.

 

The official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet, said 11 sailors were taken to hospital for minor injuries. Several firefighters reportedly also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

San Diego fire department head Colin Stowell told CNN that the fire could go on "for days" and "just burn down to the waterline".

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The Navy Times quoted a navy spokeswoman as saying about 200 sailors and officers were on board at the time. San Diego is the ship's home port.

Originally published as Explosion on US Navy warship

More Stories

Show More
editors picks explosion us navy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        premium_icon Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        Crime His year of offending ranged from stealing from Bunnings to hiding drugs in the front of his pants.

        Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        premium_icon Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        Crime It was the man’s bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away.

        ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        premium_icon ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        Crime The court was told police saw the woman’s drug utensils in plain sight.

        UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        premium_icon UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        News Multiple crews attended the fire which broke out earlier today.