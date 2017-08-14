BREAKING: Explosion, fallen power line leaves 6500 in dark

An explosion near a Thangool power line left over 6000 people without power in the region.

8pm: TWO RURAL fire units are on scene at a fire reportedly caused by an explosion near a Thangool power line tonight.

Firefighters on scene said Ergon have already conducted their tests at the site of the explosion and are now waiting for the okay to start extinguishing the blaze.

"I just walked out side because I live just down here and I heard the explosion and the big flash," Thangool Fire and Rescue Station captain Donald Baldwin said.

He confirmed the fire was under control and "won't get away."

"It's burning into an area the workers have been, so it's all just straight gravel."

Ergon Energy has not yet announced the official cause of the fire, however, the rural fire figher said it was started "by a broken power line ... an explosion."

The fire captain said crews didn't yet know what hit the line, but that he thinks "the transformer on the pole has blown up for sure."

Fireys expect the fire to be put out tonight as soon as they receive the go-ahead from Ergon Energy.

7.35pm: AN EXPLOSION in close proximity to a power line at Thangool has resulted in about 6500 people to lose power this evening.

Reports of an explosion and a possible fallen power line were made about 6pm tonight, an Ergon Energy media spokesman said.

An explosion near a Thangool power line left over 6000 people without power in the region. Vanessa Jarrett

The affected power line spans the distance to Monto, Boyne Island and Agnes Water and has impacted people's electricity in areas including Bororen, Turkey Beach, Miriam Vale and Biloela.

The Ergon Energy media spokesman said about 4000 people's power had returned, however about 2500 customers are still affected.

The spokesman said no exact restoration times were available yet, but it was expected power would be back on by morning.

Updates to follow.