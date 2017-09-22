Explosion at Curtis Island heard across Gladstone

An explosion on the southern end of Curtis Island was heard across Gladstone this morning.

A LOUD explosion heard across the Gladstone region this morning is not being investigated by police, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

The spokeswoman said the explosion, which occurred at about 8am, was the result of a controlled detonation at the south end of Curtis Island.

The detonation is believed to have been conducted by senior ammunition technical officers from the Defence Force, however Defence is yet to respond to a request for comment.

Representatives from the Santos GLNG, Shell QCLNG and APLNG natural gas plants have confirmed the noise was unrelated to any of their activities on the island.

The sound of the explosion could be heard as far south as Beecher, Glen Eden and Gatcombe Head.

Updates to follow.