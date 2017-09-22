28°
News

Explosion at Curtis Island heard across Gladstone

An explosion on the southern end of Curtis Island was heard across Gladstone this morning.
An explosion on the southern end of Curtis Island was heard across Gladstone this morning. Google maps
Andrew Thorpe
by

A LOUD explosion heard across the Gladstone region this morning is not being investigated by police, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

The spokeswoman said the explosion, which occurred at about 8am, was the result of a controlled detonation at the south end of Curtis Island.

The detonation is believed to have been conducted by senior ammunition technical officers from the Defence Force, however Defence is yet to respond to a request for comment.

Representatives from the Santos GLNG, Shell QCLNG and APLNG natural gas plants have confirmed the noise was unrelated to any of their activities on the island.

The sound of the explosion could be heard as far south as Beecher, Glen Eden and Gatcombe Head.

Updates to follow.

Related Items

Topics:  curtis island explosion gladstone police sato

Gladstone Observer
Crash victims weren't wearing seatbelts

Crash victims weren't wearing seatbelts

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a fatal crash at Kolonga on Wednesday to come forward.

FORECAST: Thunder, showers on the horizon

Rainy day on the Sunshine Coast.Umbrellas out at Maroochydore

Don't be fooled by calm water conditions in the morning this weekend

YOUR SAY: Water board asking for locals' thoughts

Lake Awoonga.

GAWB asks for suggestions on ways to improve outcomes of the region.

Sedated man jumps from hospital bed, runs at ambulance officer

Gladstone Base Hospital, Park Street, Gladstone. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

Hospital staff sedated the man and left the room...

Local Partners